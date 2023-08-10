5 people shot in the city’s Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Five people were shot late Wednesday night in the Hill District.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Jay’s Lounge, which is on Webster Avenue, after a ShotSpotter alert of 12 rounds and an additional seven rounds came in around 10:45 last night.

A Channel 11 photographer observed investigators taking pictures of vehicles parked near the bar.

Two victims were taken to a local hospital by medics in serious condition.

Three victims showed were taken to area hospitals by private means.

Three of the victims are now listed in critical condition and one has been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

