Chatham University announces creation of new School of Business and Enterprise

Chatham University, the small, private university located in Shadyside, is adding a new school to its academic offerings.

The School of Business and Enterprise will be the fourth school within the university, with Chatham’s business programs moving from what is currently known as its School of Arts, Science & Business.

“The new School of Business & Enterprise will leverage Chatham’s current business strengths while also increasing collaboration with our nationally recognized programs in health, sustainability, and our research centers, such as the award-winning Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship and Women Business Center,” Chatham President Rhonda Phillips said in a release. “I am excited to see the school produce resilient and adaptive business leaders creating positive change in their fields and our world.”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group