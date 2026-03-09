Chatham University awarded $20K grant to combat student food insecurity

PITTSBURGH — Chatham University has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to combat student food insecurity. The funding, provided through the PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant, will support both new and existing initiatives to address the basic needs of students.

The grant cycle will run from May 1 to June 30. The university plans to use the investment to expand campus food pantry services and provide resources for students during academic breaks when dining facilities are unavailable.

One primary goal for the grant is the expansion of the Shadyside Essential Needs Pantry. While the facility currently provides shelf-stable items to students, the university plans to add fresh and frozen food options. The funding will cover necessary infrastructure improvements, including electrical work, shelving and signage.

The university also plans to purchase menstrual products to be stocked in campus bathrooms and the Essential Needs Corner. This “free store,” located in the Student Health Office, provides students with toiletries, cooking equipment and other essential hygiene supplies. Additionally, any remaining funds from the grant will be used to provide food resources for students who have applied to Chatham’s Emergency Fund.

Funding will also support “break boxes” for residential students. These boxes provide food and supplies for students who stay on campus during Fall, Winter and Spring breaks, when campus dining halls are closed. This initiative aims to ensure students have consistent access to meals during academic recesses.

Beyond the grant-funded projects, Chatham’s Hunger Free Campus task force manages several ongoing programs. A monthly distribution of free, fresh produce is sponsored by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. This program serves between 50 and 160 community members each month, distributing between 300 and 1,200 pounds of produce.

The university maintains partnerships with several local organizations to support student nutrition. Monthly nutrition education is provided through Adagio Health and students receive referrals to Just Harvest for assistance with SNAP benefit applications. A partnership with the Squirrel Hill Food Pantry also allows students to use its services by presenting a valid Chatham identification card.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group