Chatham University to bring in largest freshman class in its history this fall

PITTSBURGH — Chatham University officials have recently announced that the university will bring in the largest freshman class in its history this fall.

According to Brandy Gershon, vice president for enrollment management, Chatham’s upcoming class includes more than 500 students, with a 60% increase in enrollment since last fall. Gershon said the milestone represents a turning point for the university.

“Chatham is at a point of refresh,” Gershon said. “A new president, a president who has a longstanding history at the university, stepped in, Dr. Lisa Lambert. She made some transformational changes to the way that Chatham approached everything. We changed everything from how we recruit, communicate and support students.”

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