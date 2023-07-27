Chatham University puts Eastside Building near Bakery Square up for sale

PITTSBURGH — A major property in one of the fastest-changing parts of the city is now up for sale.

It’s 6565 Penn Avenue, the 250,000-square-foot Eastside Building that has been an annex to Chatham University’s Shadyside campus nearby for nearly 15 years that the university is now marketing for sale as well as for lease.

Bill Campbell, the vice president of marketing and communications for Chatham, confirmed the university has decided to broaden its marketing efforts from finding new tenants for lease in the 123,000 square feet or more of space that’s available in the building to offering it for sale as well.

Campbell said Chatham decided to pursue a potential sale as the university and its real estate firm for the property, the Pittsburgh office of Newmark, began marketing the property for lease.

