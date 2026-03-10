Check your tickets! Jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket sold locally nears expiration date

PITTSBURGH — Time is running out to claim a jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in Southwestern Pennsylvania!

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the $400,000 winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold on April 5 at the Valero Neil Enterprise (Super Mini Mart) on Freedom Road in Cranberry.

To receive the prize money, lottery officials say a claim must be filed at a Lottery Area Office by April 3.

If the prize goes unclaimed, the funds will remain in the Lottery Fund and be used to support programs benefitting older Pennsylvanians.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group