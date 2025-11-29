Cheese sold at Pennsylvania grocery stores recalled over possible listeria contamination

Cheese sold at grocery stores in Pennsylvania was just recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria.

The FDA announced the voluntary recall of Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese with Wegmans’ scale labels on Wednesday.

FDA officials say the product may have the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

The cheese was sold at Wegmans stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. from November 14-24.

The recall was initiated after Wegmans was notified by the supplier that it may be contaminated.

The recalled cheese can be returned to Wegmans for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeria infections include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. Severe cases can lead to headaches, stiff neck, confusion and convulsions. Listeria is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, as it can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth.

