Chicken restaurant inside Pittsburgh gas station hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH — A chicken restaurant in a gas station on Pittsburgh’s North Side was issued a consumer alert after inspectors found over a dozen violations during a recent visit.

Per the Allegheny County Health Department, the Quick-It Chicken inside the Valero gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue was inspected on Tuesday. The inspection report states 15 violations were found, two of which are considered high-risk for causing foodborne illness.

The first high-risk violation has to do with cleaning and sanitization. The inspection report states that no sanitizer was available at the beginning of the inspection, and there was food debris accumulated on utensils and cutting boards.

The other high-risk violation was issued for a live German cockroach found in an unused pizza oven. There were also lower-risk violations related to pests, including cockroach egg casings in several areas, apparent rodent droppings in a utility closet and apparent insect droppings on multiple surfaces in areas used for storing paperwork.

The inspection report also flags several repeat violations, like having no certified food protection manager, unapproved pesticide stored near the ice machine, inadequate pest control services despite being ordered to increase them and an expired permit posted.

The restaurant must make several corrections before the alert can be removed, including registering for a food protection manager course, cleaning throughout the facility and documenting pest control inspection.

If the restaurant fails to meet all the health department’s requirements by Nov. 28, it will be closed immediately.

Click here to see the full inspection report.

