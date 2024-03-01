Chicken of the Sea International opens first East Coast office on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — Chicken of the Sea International announced it opened its first office on the East Coast on Pittsburgh’s North Side last week.

The seafood company said the new office in Nova Place will serve as the organization’s core hub.

“Nova Place is the second largest urban redevelopment in the nation, making it the perfect location to expand the company’s legacy in Pittsburgh,” the company said.

Chicken of the Sea also said the move to Pittsburgh brought 25 new employees to their office.

“We, at Chicken of the Sea, have recognized the institutional knowledge and consumer packaged goods talent available in the Pittsburgh marketplace, and have been fortunate to recruit several of these individuals,” says Executive Vice President at Chicken of the Sea International, Andy Mecs. “We have effectively built our new space around this local team to drive the Chicken of the Sea brand.”

