Child found dead in home in Harrison Township, police investigating

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was found dead inside a home in Harrison Township on Wednesday.

Allegheny County Police confirmed they are investigating a child’s death in the area of Pine Street.

911 dispatchers said the investigation began at 12:15 p.m.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce is heading to the scene and actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group