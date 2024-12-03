Child found inside local home when authorities raided alleged illegal marijuana grow operation

ERNEST, Pa. — A 5-year-old child was found inside a home when Indiana County authorities raided an alleged illegal marijuana growing operation.

District Attorney Robert Manzi said the Indiana County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Andrew Clemon’s 3rd Street home on Friday, Nov. 15.

Manzi said police found an illegal marijuana grow operation with items throughout the home. Officers seized 140 marijuana plants, 12 bags of marijuana, including full garbage bags, two five-gallon buckets full of marijuana, four sealed metal cans of marijuana, documentation of marijuana sales, $5,100 in cash and items used to grow, including special lights and watering systems.

The home contained approximately 100 pounds of marijuana in total with a street value of around $200,000, authorities said.

The DA’s office said the home was in deplorable conditions with harmful chemicals and drugs within reach of the child.

