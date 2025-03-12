Child hit by vehicle in Butler, flown to hospital in Pittsburgh

BUTLER — A child was flown to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the city of Butler.

Butler City Police Chief Bob O’Neill says the child was hit around 3:30 p.m. and was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital by helicopter.

The driver stayed on scene.

O’Neill says West New Castle Street is closed in both directions from Sixth Street to Seventh Street while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story that Channel 11 will update as we learn more.

