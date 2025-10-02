Child porn charges filed against Pittsburgh-area veteran already accused of raping 13-year-old girl

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two weeks after Brandon Rumbaugh was charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, Channel 11 found out Wednesday that detectives searched his phone and allegedly found dozens of child pornography pictures and videos.

In open court, attorneys told the judge there is little to no chance Rumbaugh’s case will go to trial, and he will instead take a plea deal on his cases.

A third case was also mentioned, but as of now, there aren’t details on what that case entails, and a third set of charges will officially be filed against Rumbaugh.

Since May, Rumbaugh has been in jail without bond, when he was first accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in his Pleasant Hills home.

He’s a decorated Marine veteran who lost both of his legs after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan.

When Channel 11 tried talking to him about the sexual assault charges earlier this summer, he refused to comment.

At that point, it was not yet known that police had searched his phone and were preparing to file child porn charges.

A spokesperson for the DA’s office told Channel 11:

“Discussions are ongoing regarding the disposition of the case with all parties involved. We won’t know the specifics of any discussions until either court proceeding has concluded. At this point, we do not anticipate additional charges.”

