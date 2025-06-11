Pittsburgh-area war hero heading to trial on child rape accusations

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Pittsburgh-area war hero’s rape case is going to trial.

Brandon Rumbaugh, a decorated Marine veteran, today waived his preliminary hearing in the case that accuses him of raping a 13-year-old girl multiple times in his Pleasant Hill home.

The case will proceed to Rumbaugh’s formal arraignment, which is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Rumbaugh is a double amputee who lost both of his legs after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan.

He is facing multiple charges, including rape of a substantially impaired person and statutory sexual assault.

According to Allegheny County police, the young girl told investigators she and Rumbaugh began communicating on her phone when she was 11 or 12 years old.

She allegedly told police she slept at his home three separate times.

The first time she did, they went to the gym and watched military movies. The two other times, the girl told detectives she and Rumbaugh had sex.

The girl also noted Rumbaugh didn’t have legs, and that on one of the nights, there was another person sleeping in the room while Rumbaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her.

According to detectives, Rumbaugh told the victim to keep this a secret until she was 18 years old.

Police say there is surveillance video of Rumbaugh and the girl in a Sheetz, where you see Rumbaugh purchasing alcohol.

A judge denied Rumbaugh bond May 28.

