Pittsburgh-area war hero accused of raping 13-year-old girl

A Pittsburgh-area war hero is in jail after investigators say he raped a 13 year old girl at his home.

Police say Marine veteran Brandon Rumbaugh sexually assaulted the girl last month.

According to investigators, the victim told police she started talking with Rumbaugh on the phone when she was just 11 or 12.

Over the years, Channel 11 has profiled Rumbaugh for his service and resilience after he stepped on a bomb in Afghanistan and lost both legs.

He is now in jail, where a judge denied him bail.

This is a breaking story. Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is digging into the criminal complaint for Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

