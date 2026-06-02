Child runs into vehicle while playing in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was injured on Tuesday afternoon after running into a vehicle.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that the incident took place in the 5000 block of Venice Road in Shaler Township around 3 p.m.

Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank said the child suffered minor injuries to the foot or ankle and was taken to a hospital out of precaution.

Kids were reportedly running back and forth across the street playing tag when the child ran into the vehicle.

Frank said the driver stayed on scene. No charges are expected.

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