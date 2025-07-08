The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh taps new president and CEO from UPMC Health Plan

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh has named a new CEO and president.

Dr. Johanna Vidal-Phelan will step into the role in September, the organization said.

With over 20 years of leadership and pediatric care experience to guide her in this new role, Dr. Vidal-Phelan will further the organization’s 120-year legacy of providing children and families with behavioral health and family support services, outpatient therapy and more.

“Dr. Vidal-Phelan leads with vision, transparency, and compassion,” Board Chair at The Children’s Institution of Pittsburgh Henry Stafford said in a release. “Her ability to unite strategy with systems thinking, combined with her passion for health equity, makes her exceptionally well-suited to guide The Children’s Institute into its future.”

