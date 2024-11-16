Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh starts accepting donations for 25th annual sweater drive

PITTSBURGH — An annual sweater drive in Pittsburgh got underway this week.

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s 25th annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive began on Nov. 14 and runs until Dec. 20.

Anyone interested in helping can drop off new or gently used sweaters in all sizes at collection bits outside of the museum’s front entrance. Donations are accepted daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be done by driving up to the museum’s front circle without paying for parking.

There are also several partner drop-off locations: Oaklander Hotel, Yoga Six South Hills, Club Pilates South Hills and Stretchlab Mt. Lebanon.

This annual event has helped provide more than 47,000 sweaters to families across the region. The Children’s Museum hopes to exceed 50,000 sweaters collected and donated this year.

