Chilly Sunday morning will turn to mild afternoon; big warm-up ahead

PITTSBURGH — Bundle up! Temperatures are in the teens almost everywhere this morning, with just enough of a slight breeze to make it feel closer to 10 degrees. Despite some high clouds this morning, it will be mostly sunny — with temperatures bouncing back in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

It won’t be as chilly tonight, with lows in the mid-30s. Many of us will get close to 60 tomorrow and will stay dry. Showers return Tuesday, along with the possibility for a rumble or two of thunder. The potential for rain and a few embedded storms increases Wednesday as a strong cold front crosses the region.

Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with a big drop in temperature expected Wednesday night. Within that transition, we’ll have to watch for a brief window of snow as temperatures crash.

