Chipotle opening in Monaca to bring first Chipotlane to Beaver County

MONACA, Pa. — Monaca’s first Chipotle will bring Beaver County’s first Chipotlane when it opens this week.

According to Chipotle, the restaurant will be opening at 89 Wagner Road in Monaca on Jan. 19.

The location will also feature Beaver County’s first Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

