Local

Chipotle opens first Uniontown location

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — People in Uniontown will no longer have to leave town to get their burrito bowls and burritos from Chipotle.

The chain fast casual restaurant announced its first location in Uniontown opened Friday at 65 Mathew Drive.

The location features a Chipotlane, which is a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up mobile and online orders.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

