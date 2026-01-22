Chlorine leak prompts HAZMAT response at Monongahela Sewage plant

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — HAZMAT crews were called to the Monongahela Sewage Plant on Wednesday.

The Monongahela Fire Department said crews were called to the plant at 1:30 p.m. for a chlorine tank leak.

Washington County HAZMAT units followed to take care of that leak.

Firefighters stressed that there were no evacuation or shelter-in-place orders given at any point.

The situation was wrapped up and the plant returned to normal operations at around 5 p.m.

