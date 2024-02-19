Chocolate Walk in McCandless to benefit North Hills Community Outreach

McCandless Crossing will host a Chocolate Walk from noon to 6 p.m. on March 2 with ticket sales from the event to benefit North Hills Community Outreach.

More than 15 McCandless Crossing businesses will offer specialty chocolates to ticketed guests. The event begins at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 901 Providence Blvd., where participants will receive a tote bag for their goodies before beginning their stroll.

Participating businesses include Bella Christie’s Sweet Boutique, Bonefish Grill, Burgatory, Deer Creek Winery, DiBella’s Subs, Ethan Allen, European Wax Center, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, House of Couture, MilkShake Factory, Panera Bread, Restore Hyper Wellness, Rue Boutique, Style Encore and more.

NHCO is a nonprofit that aims to address the needs of people in crisis, hardship and poverty in northern Allegheny County.

Tickets for the event are $25 and must be purchased in advance at NHCO.org/chocolate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group