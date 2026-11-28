This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Chris Boswell‘s 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos has tied Gary Anderson (1,343) for most points in franchise history. Boswell is 2 of 2 on field goal attempts and 3 of 3 on extra points against Denver.

Anderson had 416 PATs and 309 field goals during his Steelers career. Boswell has connected on 374 PATs and 323 field goals in his career so far.

This season, Boswell is 22 of 27 (81.5%) on field goal attempts and 21 of 21 on extra points.

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