SOUTH PARK, Pa. — A water main break is impacting people in South Park.

A Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson says crews have worked through the night to shut off water to a main break on Church Street. That work is ongoing.

A map on the company’s website indicates that homes and businesses on surrounding streets, including Library Road and Brownsville Road, may be experiencing low or no water pressure.

Church Street Water Main Break Impact Map

The spokesperson said “minimal customers in the immediate area” are without water. A specific number of customers affected by the break could not be provided immediately.

Contractors are reportedly assisting customers who have damage related to the break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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