BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — The Burgettstown Area Community Development Corporation has canceled its annual Christmas on Main event this year after the borough revoked the zoning permit for the organization’s headquarters on Main Street, President and founder Pamela Church said.

Church provided documents showing the zoning permit was approved in June.

The building was supposed to be used during this year’s holiday celebration but added she learned of the decision on Tuesday.

She questioned why this is happening nearly five months later.

“It said that the measurements [and] the information that was supplied to the zoning officer was insufficient and that the measurements were not correct,” Church said. “I’m not sure why, but it’s become an issue,” she said.

Christmas on Main has become a holiday tradition for families in Burgettstown.

The first festival happened in 2019 and, after a four-year hiatus, resumed in 2023.

“The committee that I have, they put their heart and soul into it,” Church said. “We’ve had up to 80 to 100 kids here. We give out treat bags with different things in them,” Church said.

Church said she has spent nearly $400 on items for children and hopes to bring the event back next year.

“I think it’s sad for the kids because they did enjoy it and this area up here is our downtown area and I just really liked having it here so the people could come downtown,” Church said.

Church said surveyors are expected to remeasure the building next week.

After that, she plans to reapply for a zoning permit.

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