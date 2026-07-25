Christmas in July: Volunteers assemble care packages for local seniors in assisted living

McKEESPORT, Pa. — Though the summer heat is still in full swing, volunteers got into the holiday spirit Friday by helping local older adults.

Allegheny County Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network held their 2nd-annual Christmas in July event at LifeSpan Mon Valley Center, a senior care center in McKeesport.

That’s where dozens of volunteers packed over 500 care boxes for older residents in need.

The care packs are filled with everyday essentials and crafts for seniors living in personal care homes and nursing facilities.

“Our older adults and giving them the services and the resources they need to live the best lives possible. So, this is just another way to celebrate that, said Hannah Hardy, administrator of Allegheny County Agency on Aging.

The care packages are set to go out to seniors in the coming weeks.

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