Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

PSP says Samantha Miscik was last seen Friday at 4:36 a.m.

She reportedly left her home and got into a Subaru Outback that went north on Dillon Road. Police did not specify what community she is missing from.

Miscik is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 123 pounds and having red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group