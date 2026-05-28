Chrome Federal Credit Union taps PNC, Uber vet as new CFO

PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s biggest credit unions has hired a veteran of Pittsburgh’s largest bank as its new chief financial officer.

Bethany Adder joined Chrome Federal Credit Union as CFO and vice president. She previously worked at PNC Bank for a decade and was a vice president, then worked at Uber for five years as senior manager of delivery finance and of technology finance before returning to PNC for a year. Adder’s professional career began as a financial planning analyst at Boeing in Philadelphia and Arlington, Virginia, after earning an MBA at George Washington University School of Business. Her undergraduate degree, in finance, is from Washington & Jefferson College.

She succeeds Gary Artz, who joined Chrome last fall as CFO but subsequently departed. Artz previously was CFO at Slippery Rock University Federal Credit Union.

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