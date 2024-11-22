Church purchases former DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The pastors of Grace Life Pittsburgh announced on the church’s Instagram page that they closed on a property in Monroeville. The former DoubleTree Hotel is now slated to serve as a place where worshipers will gather.

“In 2024 there is an open door and guys we’ve got the keys so guess what? One, two, three, move that truck!” Pastors Buck and Amy Schafer said,

This is the message Pastors Buck and Amy Schafer of Grace Life Church posted to social media this week.

“We’re going to elevate our game. We’re gonna elevate the kingdom and see God’s glory in this latter house. Let’s go,” Schafer continued.

It’s called the latter house project and it’s not your typical church expansion.

In the church’s video posted online, Schafer takes us into the former DoubleTree hotel in Monroeville.

Two Trees Global LLC, a real estate company that’s partnered with Grace Life Church recently closed on the property.

“God said I’m gonna give you an open door a huge door of opportunity. In February god told me to buy this hotel. We came together. You guys gave to see the vision come to pass,” Schafer said.

Grace Life Pittsburgh has thousands of members and according to its website, chose the hotel as it lends itself to more parking and a larger auditorium to hold services.

The non-denominational church’s goal is to raise $1.4 million. So far, it’s raised $820,000.

GraceLife Pittsburgh says it’s partnering with a company that would operate the majority of the upper levels to still function as a hotel, something the church says will help alleviate financial pressure.

The location along Mall Boulevard will be known as the church’s “East Campus.” Grace Life Pittsburgh already has a “North Campus” on McKnight Road in Ross.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group