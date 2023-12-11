Local

Cigars International coming to Newbury Market in South Fayette

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Cigars International coming to Newbury Market in South Fayette Cigars International, an expanding chain with superstore selection, is coming to Newbury Market in South Fayette.

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — Cigars International, an expanding chain with superstore selection, is coming to Newbury Market in South Fayette.

So far, the retailer has expanded to about ten locations in eastern Pennsylvania along with Florida and Texas, offering a selection of 500 different cigar brands in humidity-controlled shops the company says makes it like “you’re stepping into one giant humidor, which smells downright glorious, mind you,” on its website.

Jarbo Imperatore, a vice president in the Pittsburgh office of JLL who has been leasing Newbury Market, announced the newcomer on his LinkedIn account.

