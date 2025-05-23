Cinemark offering $1.75 tickets for family movies at 4 Pittsburgh-area theaters this summer

PITTSBURGH — The Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse is back with cheap family movie deals at several Pittsburgh-area theaters.

Cinemark movie theaters in North Hills, Monaca, Monroeville and Robinson Township will all offer the deal.

Tickets will be $1.75 plus taxes and fees for certain movies.

The promotions will run every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from June 2 through Aug. 7. Some theaters will also offer additional showtimes throughout the week, so make sure to check with each theater for details.

In addition to cheap movie tickets, you can save $1 on kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos during the clubhouse showtimes.

For more information, click here.

