Citiparks begins recruiting lifeguards for 2026 outdoor pool season

PITTSBURGH — The summer season is quickly approaching, so CitiParks officials are getting ready to hire lifeguards for public pools throughout Pittsburgh.

“As the City plans opening outdoor pools for the summer, one of the factors is how many lifeguards we have to staff them,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said in a statement.

Lifeguards are CPR trained and certified by the CitiParks Aquatics team, and the opportunities that follow can lead to employment with the City of Pittsburgh.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the 2026 lifeguard season and welcome new and returning guards to our pools,” CitiParks Director Eric Sloan said. “This is a great opportunity to make a difference in your community while gaining skills that can last a lifetime.”

Lifeguards must be 15 years old and willing to work at any CitiParks outdoor pool. Wages range from $18 to $20.76 per house, based on experience.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard, whether a new candidate or a returning guard, should fill out an interest form.

Click here for additional information.

