CitiParks begins recruitment initiative for lifeguards ahead of Pittsburgh’s 2025 pool season

PITTSBURGH — It is beginning to feel like summer and CitiParks is preparing by kicking off its recruitment process for lifeguards for Pittsburgh’s 2025 pool season.

The City of Pittsburgh will need certified lifeguards for the summer. CitiParks said it will help train those lifeguards to help get them certified.

“Recruiting lifeguards is no small feat, and I want to applaud the relentless efforts of CitiParks Aquatics in making this happen,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “Now, I’m calling on the community to join us in this important effort. If you’re interested, or if you know someone who is, let’s work together to ensure a safe, fun-filled summer for everyone. Spread the word and encourage them to apply to become a CitiParks lifeguard today. The more lifeguards we have, the more pools we can open—and the more joy we can bring to our city this summer.”

15 pools were open in 2023 and 2024. City officials said they hope to open as many as possible this year but said it will depend on how many lifeguards they can recruit.

Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old and willing to work any outdoor CitiParks pool.

“We continue to work hard to garner increased interest in recruiting CitiParks lifeguards. We are encouraged by the enthusiasm our returning guards show each year, and we work hard to promote that with all incoming guards. Higher wages for 2025 will help with that,” said CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas “If anyone in the city knows of someone even thinking about becoming a lifeguard, please encourage them to fill out our 2025 lifeguard interest form. Our staff works with all those who show interest and provides practice time to improve skills prior to certification. Lifeguard wages for 2025 will range from $17.48 to $20.16 per hour, based on experience.”

Click here if you are interested in becoming a CitiParks lifeguard.

