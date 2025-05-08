CitiParks Farmers Markets returning to Pittsburgh neighborhoods beginning on Sunday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Residents and visitors can enjoy the colors, flavors and sounds of summer when the CitiParks Farmers Markets return to Pittsburgh beginning on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the City of Pittsburgh announced the 2025 schedule for the popular markets, which offer residents and visitors a chance to shop for fresh, local and sustainable products in their own neighborhoods.

“We’re thrilled about this year’s farmers markets and the continued investment in our city’s local economy,” said CitiParks Director Kathryn Vargas. “Our goal is to support the growth of small, sustainable businesses while creating an experience that every Pittsburgher will be excited to be part of. With revamped market layouts, we’re able to add more vendors and continue to increase food access in these city neighborhoods.”

With four neighborhood markets operating throughout the city, organizers promise something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are the 2025 market locations and schedule:

Sundays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Squirrel Hill

(May 11 – Dec. 21) Beacon/Bartlett parking lot

Mondays 3 – 7 p.m. - East End

(June 2 – Nov. 17) Liberty Green Park, Larimer Ave.

Wednesdays 3 – 7 p.m. - Carrick

(June 4 – Nov. 19) Carrick Dairy District, 1529 Brownsville Rd.

Fridays 3 – 7 p.m. - North Side

(May 16 – Nov. 21) Allegheny Commons Park, East Ohio & Cedar

On Sunday, the Squirrel Hill market will open with a special market to celebrate Mother’s Day.

CitiParks will offer a beer garden at the North Side market on the last Friday of every month, featuring musical entertainment.

Beginning in June, markets will feature special programming and theme weeks with community partners and more.

The markets, which are operated by Pittsburgh’s parks and recreation department, are set to feature expanded vendor selections, revamped layouts and new community programming, intended to make visits more engaging and accessible.

Shoppers with SNAP benefits have access to fresh, nutritious and locally grown food, including produce, meat, dairy, bread and baked goods, produce plants, seeds and honey, organizers said. Hot prepared food items, alcohol and non-food items are not eligible for SNAP purchases.

Food Bucks provide Fresh Access food stamp shoppers with extra money to spend on fruits and vegetables, organizers said. For every $5 spent on food stamps, they can receive an extra $2 to spend on produce.

Owing to a grant from the Food Justice Fund, Just Harvet will add another $3 to these benefits for the 2025 market season, effectively doubling all SNAP benefits at all CitiParks Farmers Markets for the 2025 season. More information is available at justharvest.org/fresh-access.

More information on the 2025 markets can be found at https://www.pittsburghpa.gov/Recreation-Events/Events/Farmers-Markets or by emailing farmersmarkets@pittsburghpa.gov.

