City announces dates for yard debris pickup, annual mulch giveaway

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has announced dates for its spring yard debris collection and annual Christmas Tree Mulch Giveaway.

The city’s yard debris collection event offers curbside service for residents to dispose of yard waste, turning it into compost and mulch used for local parks and landscapes.

In addition, the city transformed donated Christmas trees into free, natural and eco-friendly mulch for residents.

“This is a great program for the city, it provides residents with curbside service to dispose of their yard debris and be environmentally conscious,” said City Recycling Supervisor Vanessa Reaves “Last year we turned 5800 tons of yard debris and trees into compost and mulch that was used locally through our programs. This is an excellent example of a service that diverts perfectly good material from going to the landfill and instead using it locally to benefit our community.”

Free Mulch Giveaway

Date: Saturday, April 26th

7 AM – While Supplies Last Location for Mulch Giveaway: Pittsburgh Zoo Overflow Parking Lot, 7370 Baker Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Residents are encouraged to bring their own buckets, gloves, and shovels to collect mulch. Supplies are limited and are expected to go quickly, so early arrival is recommended.

Yard Debris Collection

To participate in the yard debris curbside collection, please follow these guidelines:

Place yard debris at your usual trash/recycling pickup spot by 6 AM on April 26

Debris must be placed in brown paper bags, each weighing no more than 35 pounds.

Branches should be bundled with natural twine or rope and must not exceed 5 feet in length or 4 inches in diameter.

Accepted Yard Debris:

Leaves

Branches (under 5 feet and 4 inches in diameter)

Brush

Grass

Not Accepted:

Plastic bags

Metal or wire

Rocks, blocks, bricks, and ceramics

Dirt or gravel

Glass, metal, or plastic

If you miss the April 26th yard debris collection, you can drop-off yard debris at the following locations:

Hazelwood - 3rd Division of Public Works Location: 40 Melanchton Street Pittsburgh, PA 15207 Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am. to 1:30 pm. (412) 422-6524

Location: 40 Melanchton Street Pittsburgh, PA 15207 Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am. to 1:30 pm. (412) 422-6524 West End - 5th Division of Public Works 1330 Hassler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15220 (Off Herschel St. & Steuben St. near Herschel Park) Monday through Saturday, 8:00 am. to 2:00 pm. (412) 937-3054

1330 Hassler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15220 (Off Herschel St. & Steuben St. near Herschel Park) Monday through Saturday, 8:00 am. to 2:00 pm. (412) 937-3054 Homewood North - 2nd Division of Public Works 6814 Hamilton Avenue (North Dallas Avenue at Hamilton Avenue) Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:00 am. to 1:00 pm. (412) 665-3609

To learn more about yard debris disposal services and the mulch giveaway event, visit the DPW Environmental Services page.

