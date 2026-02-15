City leaders break ground on new affordable housing project in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

PITTSBURGH — City leaders broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Friday.

Cliffside Overlook is being developed by Half the Battle LLC and Massaro Construction.

Tyian Battle, founder and developer of Half the Battle LLC, grew up along Cliff Street in the Hill District and wanted to give families in her community an opportunity to grow.

“This development reflects what is possible when community roots, intentional partnerships, and shared vision come together,” Battle said. “Cliffside Overlook is not just about building homes; it’s about honoring the Hill District’s past while creating pathways for its future.”

Among several speakers during Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was Mayor Corey O’Connor.

“When we talk about development, community development with community members make it so much more special because they are invested in our great neighborhoods,” O’Connor said.

The project will build four affordable duplexes. It’s unclear when the project will be completed.

