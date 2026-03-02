City Mission to close one of its thrift stores

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A nonprofit that supports those experiencing homelessness is closing one of its thrift stores.

City Mission will close its thrift store in Monongahela on March 14. The nonprofit is consolidating its retail operations into five other regional locations to focus resources on its food, shelter and recovery programs.

Officials say the closure of the store on 211 W. Main St. is part of a strategic initiative to optimize the organization’s assets. By moving retail efforts to nearby sites, City Mission aims to ensure funding is directed toward medical care and housing for residents in crisis.

While the organization has operated in Monongahela for several years, officials described the shift as essential for long-term sustainability.

City Mission will continue to operate five other regional locations following the closure. These stores are located in North Strabane, Canonsburg, Wash., Waynesburg and Uniontown.

