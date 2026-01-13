City officials, Pittsburgh Public Schools looking at ways district can save money

PITTSBURGH — The City Controller has introduced a plan on how Pittsburgh Public Schools could save money as the superintendent met with Mayor Corey O’Connor.

Controller Rachael Heisler presented her plan to the school board on Monday.

She said the district should change how it hands out contracts. Instead of getting just a few bids for projects and services, she says the district will get a better return by casting a wider net.

“I think you could save $10 to $15 million a year pretty conservatively on doing a robust RFP process on professional services, particularly on health care providers,” Heisler said.

Heisler’s report also recommends making all contracts publicly available on the district’s website and increasing the length of time vendors have to respond.

Meanwhile, the president of the Pittsburgh public school board met with Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor.

President Gene Walker says the district and the city haven’t always had the best relationship and he’s hoping to change that.

“Today was just understanding what some of his goals and priorities are and how that matches with what we’re trying to do here in Pittsburgh Public Schools and then think about how we work to rebuild that relationship,” Walker said.

He added that the district’s finances were a big part of their conversation.

