City of Pittsburgh adds new features to interactive mapping tool founded on transparency

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh continues to upgrade an online tool helping residents get more involved in local government processes.

The City of Pittsburgh has launched Phase 2 of the OneStopPGH Insights Tool, an interactive mapping platform designed to enhance transparency in development, permitting and public infrastructure.

Developed through collaboration among multiple city departments, the Insights Tool provides residents with easy access to detailed records and workflows related to city projects, construction permits and safety regulations.

“This is more than just a map. It’s a window into how the city works,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “By bringing all these datasets together in one tool, we’re making it easier than ever for residents to understand what’s happening around them, participate in local government and hold us accountable.”

Phase 2 of the OneStopPGH Insights Tool includes interactive mapping of all Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) permits, such as construction and utility permits, which were previously unavailable in Phase 1.

Residents can track new and ongoing projects in their neighborhoods with real-time updates, and the tool integrates with the Application Guidance webpage for detailed permit information and the Traffic Obstruction Map for up-to-date road and sidewalk closures.

The Insights Tool was created through a cross-departmental collaboration between the Department of City Planning (DCP), Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI), Permits, Licenses, and Inspections (PLI) and the Department of Public Works (DPW).

Click here to explore the Insights Tool.

