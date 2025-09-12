City of Pittsburgh announces disc golf upgrades at Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has unveiled significant upgrades to the disc golf course at Schenley Park, including new baskets and an upgraded tee sign.

These enhancements aim to support the growing popularity of disc golf in the area. Schenley Park’s disc golf course, established in 1988, is the city’s first permanent disc golf course and the most played in Western Pennsylvania.

.@Pittsburgh has unveiled newly installed disc golf baskets and an upgraded tee sign at Schenley Park Golf Course! ⛳



This project was a joint effort with CitiParks, @PGHDPW, Pittsburgh Flying Disc, and @radworkshere!



See press release here: https://t.co/Tom5wPtIGU pic.twitter.com/qssL0C9ipX — CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) September 12, 2025

“Disc golf is more than just a sport—it’s a way for our community to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and stay active,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I’m proud to support the continued growth and enhancement of Schenley Park’s disc golf course.”

The project was a joint effort involving CitiParks, the Department of Public Works, Pittsburgh Flying Disc and Allegheny Regional Asset District.

In addition to the upgrades, the City is hosting a frisbee golf tournament on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Schenley Park. The event aims to raise funds for the 2026 PDGA Junior World Championships.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group