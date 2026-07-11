The City of Pittsburgh celebrates the grand opening of Homewood Pool

HOMEWOOD, Pa. — City of Pittsburgh officials, alongside local community members and leaders, celebrated the grand opening of the new Homewood Pool on Friday.

The pool is a key part of the $22.87 million transformation of Homewood Park. This project represents one of the City’s largest investments in a neighborhood park in decades.

The Homewood Park project arose from a community-driven master plan developed in 2015. This plan aimed to reimagine the space after identifying that the former park no longer met the modern needs of the neighborhood. Construction on the redesigned park began in 2023 by the Department of Public Works.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor said the city is proud of the investment in the community’s vision. “We are proud to be celebrating this investment in the vision of the Homewood community,” O’Connor said. “Thanks to the leadership and partnership of Homewood Community Sports and the entire Homewood community, we have created an amazing park that will bring children, families and neighbors together for generations to come.”

The newly constructed park features a regulation-size natural turf football field with seating and sitewide ADA accessibility. It also includes a playground, space for various youth and family activities and a dedicated parking lot.

The park offers an amphitheater and performance space developed in partnership with the Afro American Music Institute. Additionally, the site has sitewide stormwater management, a connection to Hamilton Plaza leading to the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Homewood and a connection to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Busway. A pedestrian bridge links to Westinghouse Park.

Mubarik Ismaeli, president of Homewood Community Sports, expressed gratitude for the project’s completion. “Homewood Community Sports is grateful for everyone involved in making this dream come true,” Ismaeli said. “This project should serve as a symbol of what Black people can do when we work together.” The Homewood Pool’s official opening today means it is now managed by CitiParks’ Aquatics Team.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group