City of Pittsburgh extends debris drop-off, waives fees for residents

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has extended its debris drop-off after an unprecedented storm left damage throughout the area earlier this week.

The Department of Public Works said people can drop off their debris between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The following locations will accept it:

East End Department of Public Works 2nd Division

6814 Hamilton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Hazelwood Department of Public Works 3rd Division

40 Melanchton St, Pittsburgh, PA 15207

West Department of Public Works 5th Division

1330 Hassler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Highland Park Department of Public Works Forestry Division

6520 Stanton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Fees will be waived for all residents, but not contractors.

