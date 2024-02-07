City of Pittsburgh extends due date for discounted property taxes

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced it has preliminarily voted to extended the period of time for residents to apply for discounted property taxes.

The city said legislation was introduced from the Department of Finance to extend the due date after the mailing of property tax bills was delayed due to an error.

“We are thankful that City Council moved swiftly to help ensure that our residents had adequate time to take advantage of discounted property tax rates,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I appreciate the hard work of our Finance Department Real Estate Division for working to draft legislation in order to best serve our residents.”

The new due date is Feb. 20.

Residents with questions about the new deadline should contact the Real Estate Division at: 412-255-2525 or visit the city website.

