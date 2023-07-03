City of Pittsburgh gearing up for annual fireworks show, 4th of July celebration

PITTSBURGH — We are just one day away from Pittsburgh’s annual firework show when Point State Park will be filled with thousands of people.

Out on the river, the barge is already loaded with fireworks.

Monday, we learned what you should know before heading to the point

“Security is at the top of the list and we want people to have a safe and good time,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Daryl Jones.

With thousands expected to head to the park and thousands more to watch from around the city Tuesday evening, officials are ramping up safety measures

“There will be increased ems units on scene, there will be increased security all the way around, more police officers out tomorrow,” Jones said.

The city will also use a private security company for additional manpower and bag checks

Prohibited items include:

• Tents

• Fireworks

• Alcohol

• Drones

City police will work 12-hour shifts to help with the large crowds.

As for the rivers, boats are allowed, but there will be strict guidelines and safety zones.

“They can still see but they just will be in the area where if there is a faulty shell they can be relatively safe,” Jones explained.

Point State Park will be the central location for festivities from 4 to 10 p.m., including food, music and vendors.

People won’t be allowed in after 9:30 p.m. when the show is about to start.

Across the river, the North Shore will also have activities, making this year’s event even bigger. But officials say its the weather, not crowd size that they are worried about.

