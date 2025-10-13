City of Pittsburgh to host bi-annual yard debris collection event

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will hold its bi-annual yard debris collection event on Nov. 8, encouraging residents to place their yard waste at the curb before 6 a.m. for collection.

Residents are advised to prepare their yard debris according to specific guidelines to ensure collection. Debris must be placed in brown paper bags weighing no more than 35 pounds and branches must be less than 5 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter, bundled with natural fiber twine.

“We’re proud to offer this program to support residents in keeping our neighborhoods clean and green. It’s an easy, responsible way to manage yard waste while protecting the environment we all share,” said Bureau of Environmental Services Superintendent Shawn Wigle.

The yard debris collection event aims to reduce the amount of compostable material entering landfills. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, 40% of landfill waste is compostable. The collected yard debris will be used to produce local compost, which will enrich landscapes throughout the city.

Residents who miss the Nov. 8 collection can dispose of yard debris at designated locations, including Homewood North, Hazelwood and the West End, during specified hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group