City of Pittsburgh to implement traffic calming measures on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has announced the start of pedestrian safety upgrades on Forbes Avenue as part of its Vision Zero initiative to improve walkability and reduce traffic speeds.

A raised intersection treatment will be implemented at Forbes Avenue and Denniston Street, near the high-pedestrian traffic Squirrel Hill business district and Yeshiva School.

Raised intersections are similar to speed humps, reinforcing slow speeds and encouraging drivers to yield to pedestrians crossing the street, officials say.

“With a school at this intersection, it was clear we needed to take action to better protect our most vulnerable community members,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The decision to upgrade this intersection was influenced by its crash history, with six incidents involving vulnerable road users, including one pedestrian injury, over the past four years, officials say.

Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, with asphalt placement occurring between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., during which time the intersection will be closed to traffic from both approaches on Denniston Street.

Flaggers will be present to direct traffic, although intermittent delays are expected.

Permanent pavement markings are planned for installation on Wednesday, followed by the addition of vertical elements in the days after, which are not expected to impact traffic.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group