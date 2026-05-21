Heinz bringing back its glass ketchup bottle for first time in nearly a decade

Heinz is bringing back its iconic glass ketchup bottle.

This marks the first time in nearly a decade that the nostalgic item will be available to consumers.

The return is part of the brand’s new campaign, “157 Years of Being Food’s Best Friend.”

For a limited time, while supplies last, the classic glass ketchup bottle can be found exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide.

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