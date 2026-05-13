City of Pittsburgh introduces new market-style event highlighting local art

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is holding a new market-style event designed to highlight local artists and their work.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting “Art on Braddock” on Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local artists will have vendor booths set up at the corner of Forbes and Braddock Avenues in the area of Frick Park and Regent Square.

“This event will celebrate Pittsburgh through creativity and community,” CitiParks Director Eric Sloan said. “We’re excited to bring to life a new and vibrant space where we can uplift local artists, makers and growers, connecting them with both their neighbors and financial opportunity.”

Organizers said the artists will be showcasing their creativity with a wide variety of offerings, including painted acrylic and watercolor pieces, woodworks and handmade body care products.

Treats will also be available, with sweet and savory foods and beverages being offered at some booths, too.

Gianna Rockoff will play live music at noon.

Officials said the Allegheny Regional Asset District helped bring the event to life.

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