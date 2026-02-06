City of Pittsburgh to open 5 warming centers this weekend during expected low temperatures

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will open five warming centers on Saturday and Sunday during expected low temperatures.

Here’s when and where you can warm up:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Ave., 15216 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

| 1555 Broadway Ave., 15216 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Ave., 15217 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

| 745 Greenfield Ave., 15217 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

| 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Ave., 15204 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

| 720 Sherwood Ave., 15204 | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham streets, 15203 | 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The five senior centers are typically open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

These CitiParks recreation centers will also be open on Saturday:

Ammon | 2217 Bedford Ave., 15219 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

| 2217 Bedford Ave., 15219 | 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brookline | 1400 Oakridge St., 15226 | 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

| 1400 Oakridge St., 15226 | 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Magee | 745 Greenfield Ave., 15217 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

| 745 Greenfield Ave., 15217 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ormsby | 79 S 22nd St., 15203 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

| 79 S 22nd St., 15203 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Paulson | 1201 Paulson Ave., 15206 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

| 1201 Paulson Ave., 15206 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phillips | 201 Parkfield St., 15210 | 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

| 201 Parkfield St., 15210 | 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Warrington | 329 Warrington Ave., 15210 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

| 329 Warrington Ave., 15210 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. West Penn | 450 30th St., 15219 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

